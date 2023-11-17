Sky Sports extends PGA Championship rights

Sky Sports has struck a three- year extension deal with The PGA of America to deliver live coverage of the PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship in the UK and Ireland.

The sports broadcaster retains the rights to air in-depth coverage of the PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship through to 2027.

The 2024 PGA Championship takes place May 13-19 in Louisville. Sky Sports will broadcast all four men’s Majors, all five women’s Majors and both men’s and women’s tours, totalling to over 100 tournaments.

Programming of the golf competitions will also be available on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and Sky Sports social channels.

The PGA of America is composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, it owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup.

“This extension ensures that golf spectators across the UK and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May. We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of Major Championship golf to Sky’s dedicated audience,” said Jeff Price, chief commercial officer of PGA of America.

Sky Sports’ managing director Jonathan Licht added, “It’s been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next 3 years to continue to grow the sport, alongside our great partners at the PGA.”

Sky Sports has recently secured the rights to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, Betfred Super League, The Super League and is currently airing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which concludes on Sunday November 19.