FAST channels Sky Mix and Crime Network launch on Samsung TV Plus

Sky Mix featuring high-end drama content including Big Little Lies and True Detective and Crime Network featuring Netflix original Narcos have joined as FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus.

The new channel will house free Sky content including season 1 of the shows True Detective, Big Little Lies, Gangs of London, Midwich Cuckoos, Rob and Rom and more.

Crime Network also goes live on Samsung TV Plus with Netflix original true crime drama, Narcos. The series is based on the story of Pablo Escobar and the 1980‘s Colombian drug trade.

The American 1960s-based hit drama , Mad Men has also joined Samsung TV Plus’s owned and operated channel Entertainment Hub.

Jennifer Batty, European head of content acquisition at Samsung TV Plus said: “Samsung TV Plus continues to push the boundaries of what FAST can offer audiences – providing not just the best, high-quality content, but also the best of the best. The Sopranos and Mad Men – both part of the golden age of television and both lauded as the greatest television series of all time – have now found a new home in FAST, allowing even more audiences to discover these incredible shows for the first time, or for old fans to rediscover and watch over and over again – all in a free-to-access environment. ”