SES deploys O3b mPOWER services globally

Satellite operator SES is now deploying O3b mPOWER services, its second-generation software-enabled satellite system, to global territories.

SES said with the first six O3b mPOWER satellites are operating at medium Earth orbit (MEO), it be introducing services in the coming months to O3b mPOWER customers to deliver reliable connectivity services ranging from tens of Mbps to multiple gigabits per second.

The company is planning to launch of the next two O3b mPOWER satellites in late 2024.

The deployment sees SES provide a combination of high data rates, low latency, service reliability, and flexibility to customers, says the operator.

During 2023 SES’s video business declined by 4.4% in 2023 to €967 million out of its total revenue pile of €2.03 billion, up 4.4% as reported and 0.8% adjusted for currency movements.

SES’s networks revenue was up 11.5%, which the company noted was boosted by expansion of services to cruise lines. Government revenue was up 6.1%, with overall networks revenue also up 6.1% to €1.062 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of €1.025 billion, not including receipts from the C-band clearance in the US, was down 7.3%, or down 6.3% at constant currency,

Also a non-cash impairment of €2,123 million was recorded during Q4 2023 primarily impacting intangible assets and the initial O3b mPOWER satellites from the impact of lower life and capacity.

“We are very excited that O3b mPOWER is now ready to serve our customers around the world. Over the last few years, our SES team, along with our technology partners across space and ground segments, have worked tirelessly to bring our O3b mPOWER system online. I’m proud to say that all the core infrastructure is deployed, tested and ready on a global basis,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “The demand for O3b mPOWER solutions is very high, and this moment has been long-awaited by our customers. Over the coming weeks we will work with our mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers on O3b mPOWER onboarding plans. We’re eager to empower their operations with reliable, high-performance, and secure services.”