Vevo app launches on Telly’s Dual Screen Smart TVs

Global music video platform Vevo has launched its dedicated app on the Dual Screen Smart TV Telly.

The Vevo app will house music videos, including official releases and live performances, as well as originally produced content.

The company said partnership expands Vevo’s distribution footprint and creates new opportunities for advertisers.

According to Telly, it is the first dual screen smart TV offered free to consumers. Telly’s second smart screen enables beyond TV functions including news, sports and weather updates, video games, motion tracking fitness, and music powered by Telly’s built in 6 speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

“Telly households love to listen, and now watch, music on the biggest screen in the home. Music is the most used beyond TV feature on Telly today, and we are excited to partner with Vevo to make their incredible catalog of music content available for free to Telly households nationwide,” said Neal Tiles, Head of Partnerships, Telly.

“With the support of advertising, consumers increasingly expect access to premium programming for free and on demand. Our partnership with Telly underscores this trend, not only as a free way for viewers to watch premium programming, but also as a way for brands to reach and engage cord-cutting audiences,” said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive vice president, Revenue, Distribution & Data Operations, Vevo. “With over 900,000 music videos from artists of all genres, Vevo is committed to making its premium content available across screens in the home and Telly’s ad-supported business model furthers this mission, while enabling marketers to drive meaningful outcomes.”