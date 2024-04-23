Realmadrid TV FAST channel lands on Pluto TV in Canada

The football channel Realmadrid TV has launched on the Paramount Global FAST platform Pluto TV in Canada.

Realmadrid TV is the dedicated channel for the highly popular Spanish football club Real Madrid C.F.

The channel features a wide variety of content focused on the club including the latest news, interviews with players, coaches, and staff members, magazine shows, behind the scenes and training sessions, according to Pluto TV.

Programming will also span expert analysis, documentaries that explore the club’s trajectory, player profiles, key historical moments of the team, classic matches and replays of current matches.

Realmadrid TV is available in the Sports Category on the Pluto TV platform for viewers in Canada, it follows the channel’s launch on Pluto TV France last week.

According to the Pluto TV, Real Madrid has more than 500 million followers and is the most followed club on social media worldwide.