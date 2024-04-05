Pluto TV launches Monster Jam FAST channel globally

Motorsport franchise Monster Jam is launching a dedicated FAST channel on Paramount-owned streaming platform Pluto TV across global markets.

The Monster Jam FAST channel has launched on Pluto TV in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics, with additional planned launches in Latin America and Brazil later this year.

The motorsport outfit partnered with Space Mob, a global media company specialising in content distribution and FAST channel development.

The new channel will feature races from the Monster Jam World Finals including historic major milestones since the franchise launched in 1992, as well as 1-hour stadium event episodes and 30-minute arena episodes from the current season.

Monster Jam will also show content from the series’ video podcast – Inside Monster, with exclusive behind-the-scene access.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Feld Motor Sports to launch the Monster Jam FAST channel, heralding a new era of immersive entertainment for Monster Jam fans worldwide,” said Spacemob CEO Loren Wilson. “Monster Jam holds an esteemed status as an iconic brand revered by millions of devoted fans worldwide. The channel promises to deliver unparalleled content, capturing the heart-pounding action and awe-inspiring stunts that define Monster Jam. With the creative storytelling and programming capabilities of Spacemob combined with the gravity-defying action and the sheer spectacle that is Monster Jam, this channel is sure to top the charts quickly and we’re thrilled to be bringing this channel to Pluto TV audiences first. This channel will bring an unparalleled platform for fans to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-fueled world of Monster Jam like never before.”

“Over the past 16 years, Feld Motor Sports has transformed Monster Jam into a lifestyle brand extending our reach far beyond the 350 live events we put on globally each year. It allows fans from around the world to engage with their favourite Monster Jam trucks and drivers 365 days a year from their home,” said Stephen C. Yaros, Senior Vice President of Global Media and Supercross, Feld Entertainment. “The Monster Jam channel on Pluto TV will introduce new fans on the platforms looking for high-quality motorsports action and give existing fans their favourite Monster Jam moments once again. Spacemob is another best-in-class partner, allowing us to grow the ever-expanding Monster Jam global franchise.”