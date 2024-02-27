Paramount Global has announced it will launch a collection of short films on its streaming hub Paramount+ and FAST platform Pluto TV, as well as across its international linear channels.

In Bloom, is an anthology of five short films spanning across different countries and cultures, produced by MTV Staying Alive Foundation and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.



The company said the five titles are all directed by female filmmakers from Nigeria, Kenya, India, the US and Brazil, exploring gender issues.

The films will follow topics such as period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV, family planning and economic empowerment.

The anthology is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 1 across the US, the UK, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and South Korea.

It will also debut on Pluto TV globally on the same day, and roll out across MTV international linear channels. On March 8, International Women’s Day, the slate of titles will also feature on BET in Africa and will be later released on YouTube in India and Africa.

Wame Jallow, executive director, MTV Staying Alive Foundations said, “These important narratives and the way they were made have already enabled thought-provoking reflections on gender within the team involved in their creation. In Bloom connects the dots and brings to light ‘silent pandemics’ that affect not just women and girls, but our global communities and I can’t wait for the films to be shared with audiences everywhere.”

Crystal Barnes, EVP of corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) at Paramount added In Bloom tackles “critical, gender-based issues through the creative lens of dynamic female talents.”

“This collection of films is a true testament to our ongoing commitment to improving diversity, equity and inclusion both on and off screen,” she added.