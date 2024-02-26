Paramount+ ‘branded destination’ to launch on MultiChoice

Paramount Global Content Distribution has struck a licensing deal with South Africa-based pay TV operator MultiChoice to create a Paramount+ branded destination on the pan-African platform.

Paramount said the deal was part of its strategy to expand the Paramount+ brand in more ways around the world, including making it available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service, through bundled partnerships in key markets as well as through branded destinations in local markets through licensing deals.

The ‘branded area’ model has been deployed already with are Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, Blast TV in Philippines and JioCinema in India, and Paramount said that other similar deals would follow.

The branded destination offers African audiences’ direct access to new and returning television series as well as feature films and marks the debut of the Paramount+ brand in pan-Africa.

MultiChoice viewers will have access to content from CBS, Paramount+ Originals, Showtime and Paramount Pictures, including movies and series such as Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Poker Face, Special Ops: Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and upcoming new series Landman as well as returning series like Survivor.

“The expansion of our long-standing relationship with MultiChoice from a traditional licensing deal to a fully dedicated, Paramount+ branded destination on the platform is a testament to the tremendous effort of Paramount Global to continue to build the offering from multiple content pillars. Consumers in the growing African market already equate Paramount with quality entertainment and we’re thrilled to now offer them a devoted space in which they can both access their favorite programming and discover new hit titles,” said Lisa Kramer, president, international content licensing, paramount global content distribution.

“MultiChoice is excited to expand our partnership with Paramount Global to bring the Paramount+ brand to African audiences through our platform. This agreement reflects our commitment to providing our viewers with world-class entertainment options and expands our offering with iconic content. We are proud to offer African viewers direct access to a dedicated space where they can enjoy their favourite programming and discover new hit titles, further enriching their entertainment experience,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO: general entertainment, MultiChoice South Africa.