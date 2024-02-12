Africa’s SVOD subs to rise to 16m by 2029, with Netflix and Showmax to lead

Sub-Saharan Africa SVOD subscriptions will soar to 16 million by 2029, with Netflix and Showmax to lead the pack, reveals Digital TV Research’s latest report.

The media market research outfit predicted SVOD subscriptions from the recorded 7 million at the end 2023 will rise by 9 million by in the next five years.

Global streaming powerhouse, Netflix, will remain the SVOD market leader in the region, with it expected to have a 6.9 million subscriber base by 2029. African streamer Showmax operated by South-African pay TV giant, MultiChoice, is forecasted to be the second largest platform, with 3.7 million paying subscribers. Amazon’s Prime Video is to follow behind, sitting at 2,974,000 subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2029. Disney+ will only have 905,000 subscriptions by 2029, with its roll-out expected to be limited to South Africa. While Apple TV+ is predicted to reach 245,000 subscribers in the continent.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “SVOD is a battle between Netflix and regional player Showmax. Rich in local content and sports rights, Showmax now has access to NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and HBO content. Showmax’s parent MultiChoice recently rejected a takeover bid from Canal Plus.”