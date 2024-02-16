Parrot Analytics: ‘Hazbin Hotel’ goes strong in Italy

Amazon Prime Video’s series Hazbin Hotel has soared to the top of Parrot’s top 10 digital originals in Italy for the week running January 28-February 3.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Adult animation musical, Hazbin Hotel banked Prime Video a strong score of 50.42 times the demand of an average show, significantly ahead of other top nine digital originals. Meanwhile, the streamer’s only other title to appear on the chart, Reacher, landed a score of 13.63 times the demand of an average show, coming in at tenth.

However, Disney+ was the most watched streamer during the week commencing January 28, featuring three times. Original series Boris and The Mandalorian landed second and third on the chart respectively, whilst Loki secured eighth place. Hulu series The Bear which is available in Italy via Disney+ was placed at sixth on the chart.

Streaming leader, Netflix, made the single appearance with Spanish original Money Heist (15.04x), along with Apple TV+ For All Mankind (14.22x) and YouTube’s La Granja De Zénon (14.68x).