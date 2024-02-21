The highly anticipated Riyadh Season’s Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou fight will air on both DAZN and Sky in the UK on Friday March 8.

Joshua, the former unified world heavyweight champion, will go head to head with MMA star and new heavyweight contender, Ngannou, at the Riyadh Season’s ‘Knockout Chaos’ event taking place in Saudi Arabia next month.

The sports streamer and pay TV operator will also show the event’s undercards. It include appearances from leading combat sport athletes — Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker, Rey Vargas, Nick Ball, Mark Chamberlain, Gavin Gwynne, Justis Huni, Roman Fury, Jack McGann and local Ziyad Almaayouf.

Sky Sports’ most recent coverage of Joshua saw him defeated by rival Oeksandr Usyk in a rematch in 2022, ending his exclusive deal with the sports broadcaster and later signing a multi-year deal with DAZN for at least two fights a year. He also became a shareholder in DAZN, as well as a brand ambassador and a special advisor, with a seat on the company’s strategic board.

Commenting on the upcoming fight, Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN said: “DAZN is the undisputed home of boxing, and it is an honour to have been chosen by Riyadh Season again as their global broadcast and distribution partner for ‘Knockout Chaos’. We share Riyadh Season’s ambitions and look forward to repaying their trust by producing and broadcasting another blockbuster event Friday 8 March.”

Sky Sports’ managing director, Jonathan Licht, said: “As the unrivalled home for sports fans in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is thrilled to offer our customers the chance to watch this eagerly awaited clash.”

The Riyadh Season’s ‘Ring of Fire’ fight, starring Tyson Fury and Usyk was scheduled to air on DAZN last week before it was postponed.