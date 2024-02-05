DAZN to live broadcast Ring of Fire fight featuring Fury and Usyk

Sports streaming powerhouse, DAZN, will live broadcast the Riyadh Season’s ‘Ring of Fire’ fight, featuring heavyweight champions, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

According to the DAZN, the Ring of Fire will see the winner become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis claimed the title 24 years ago, with this time four belts are on the line for the first time in history.

The deal with Riyadh Season, will see the streamer air the boxing match globally as pay-per-view including in the UK and the US.

Fury has been the reigning heavyweight champion since November 2015 and recently made a comeback in 2021. Whilst, Ukraine’s Usyk is an Olympic gold medallist, and is best known for defeating Anthony Joshua twice, becoming the unified heavyweight champion.

Fury vs Usyk, ‘Ring of Fire’ will also include two further world championship fights at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh.

Turki Alalshikh,, chairman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “Since our first Riyadh Season in 2019, the Season has developed a reputation for hosting the biggest events and they do not come much bigger than the undisputed heavyweight title fight. This is history in the making, a fight the world has waited for. Now it is a reality, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is excited to be hosting this era-defining fight. This will be a global spectacle and we will do everything to ensure that everyone has an experience that matches an event of this magnitude.”

George Warren CEO of Queensberry said: “The Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the World represents the absolute pinnacle of the sport. The eyes of the world will be on Riyadh on February 17 when Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN added: “It is an honour for DAZN to have been chosen by Riyadh Season again as their global broadcast and distribution partner for “Ring of Fire”. DAZN is the undisputed home of boxing, and for this fight, we will be offering a free month’s subscription in the UK & US alongside any PPV purchase allowing fans to enjoy an unmatched catalogue of fights this spring.”