Sky secures ICC rights in New Zealand

Comcast-owned pay TV operator Sky New Zealand has signed a multi-year deal with The International Cricket Council (ICC), acquiring the rights for all ICC men’s and women’s events through to the end of 2028.

Under the five-year deal, Sky will live broadcast 16 international events, including ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, ICC Champions Trophies, the World Test Championship Finals and U19 World Cups.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 taking place in the US and West Indies will kick off Sky’s programming in June. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October.

The next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will also feature on the pay TV platform in 2028.

Live coverage of ICC events will also stream on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go for viewers in New Zealand.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sky Sport in New Zealand. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 taking place next month, we are delighted to add Sky to our roster of broadcast partners ahead of the biggest ICC World Cup ever.

He added, “Sky Sport’s extensive reach and commitment to providing comprehensive coverage make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow the sport and engage with audiences in New Zealand.”

Sky Chief Content & Commercial Officer, Jonny Errington, said: “We know our customers value being able to watch the best of international cricket from around the world, particularly when they involve New Zealand teams in action – so it is great to be able to add another chapter to our long-standing relationship with the ICC.”