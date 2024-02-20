DAZN poaches Canal+ exec Brice Daumin as French CEO

Sports media giant, DAZN Group, has hired former Canal+ exec Brice Daumin as CEO of its French and Swiss operations.

Daumin joins the company in the newly created role, following 16 years at French pay TV giant Canal+.

At DAZN the chief will oversee the company’s growth strategy in France. He will report directly into Alice Mascia, whose group responsibilities include her roles as group chief marketing officer and CEO of DACH.

Daumin first joined Canal+ in 2007 to head the company’s customer services operations and was later promoted to account sales director in 2010. He mostly recently served as managing director of its Swiss unit for 10 years.

DAZN launched in France at the end of last summer in a partnership with Canal+ on its Ligue 1 channel. The sports hub has since joined forces with French telcos and cable operators to deliver content to sport fans in the region.

Commenting on Daumin’s appointment, DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, said: “DAZN’s global sports offering expanded into France last year and we’re excited to announce that Brice Daumin is joining our team to help us grow in this evolving market. With his extensive in-market experience across our strategic imperatives – customer focus, commercial development, and distribution – Brice will play a key role in our long-term development in France. This is a clear statement of DAZN’s commitment to France and our ambition to continue growing in this exciting sports entertainment market”.

Daumin, added: “This was an easy decision for me to make. DAZN has already demonstrated its offer right across Europe, with its operations in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Working with the biggest rights holder, in local markets and on a global level, DAZN delivers a fantastic service in a way that works for fans and rights holders. The opportunities for further growth in France are clear, especially when you look at the expanding range of sports entertainment products DAZN is creating – e-commerce, ticketing, social experiences and gaming. The French sports fan is ready for a new experience, one that DAZN will deliver.”

DAZN picks up rights to Glory Kickboxing

Elsewhere, DAZN grows its combat sport offering with the addition of Glory, leading kickboxing organisation, to its programming in France and Belgium.

DAZN will kick off coverage of the kickboxing eight-man one-night tournament on March 9. Fighters include reigning champion Rico Verhoeven, France’s Sofian Laidouni, and French Algerian Nordine Mahieddine.

The streamer will also showcase the light heavyweight world title fight — Donegi Abena vs Tarik Khabez, and lightweight world title fight featuring, Tyjani Beztati and Enriko Kehl.

Glory is made up of a total of ten events, as welll as grand prix events across the heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, and welterweight divisions.

Pete Oliver, DAZN CEO of growth markets, said: “Our ambition is to become a leading destination for combat sports fans around the world and the arrival of Glory on DAZN is a key milestone. With an increasingly rich catalogue, French fans will now be able to follow the best of kickboxing and enjoy the best experience”.