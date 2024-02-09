DAZN to add FIBA’s basketball streamer, Courtside 1891, to offering

Sports streaming leader, DAZN, has reached a deal with the International Basketball Federation, FIBA, to distribute its streaming offering Courtside 1891 to global markets.

Courtside 1891 is FIBA’s live streaming service developed in partnership with sports marketing agency, Two Circles, with a focus on national team basketball. As part of the partnership, Courtside 1891 will be made available as a standalone offering on DAZN.

The product will provide both premium paid-for and free-to-access content available to registered users, which DAZN said will be similar to its recently globally launched NFL Game Pass.

Currently Courtside 1891 hosts live and on-demand content from FIBA’s international competitions, including both FIBA World Cups and their Qualifiers, as well as all FIBA Continental Cup competitions and Youth World Cups. It also airs live and on-demand content from pan-regional club competitions such as Basketball Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, Euroleague Women and East Asia Super League as well as from domestic leagues such as Liga Endesa, NBL and Japanese B. League.

DAZN and FIBA’s run their joint venture, FIBA Media, since its inception in 2016. Through FIBA Media, the companies have aimed to maximise the B2B distribution of FIBA’s expansive media rights.

The Courtside 1891 deal comes as FIBA makes moves to extend its D2C distribution and develop new formats and products for the proposition by leveraging DAZN’s global reach and innovative technology stack.

FIBA and Two Circles debuted Courtside 1891 in 2022 as part of a strategic direct-to-consumer partnership, with the service being a part of FIBA’s extensive broadcast distribution of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 last year.

Following the launch, games played by the USA and France national teams throughout February 2024 in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers will be available in the US and France for free on Courtside 1891 via DAZN.

Frank Leenders, director general of FIBA media and marketing services, said the deal “represents an important extension of the distribution and visibility of FIBA’s major events through the Courtside 1891 product.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “DAZN already has a strong portfolio of basketball on our platform. Basketball is the third most watched sport on DAZN and we have big ambitions to become a primary destination for fans of the sport across the world.”

DAZN’s current coverage of basketball competitions include the NBA in Germany and Belgium; WNBA in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; the Basketball Champions League in France and Italy; the basketball Serie A (LBA), EuroLeague and EuroCup in Italy; FIBA in Japan and Italy; and Liga ACB in Portugal.