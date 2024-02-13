Over 5.5 million UK homes risk lack of access to traditional TV

Amidst the move of linear TV to online, over 5.5 million UK homes are predicted to be without a high-speed broadband subscription in 2040 which will see viewers struggle to watch content via traditional TV and further putting it at risk of decline, forecasts consultancy firm EY.

According to EY’s report, despite the government’s 99% broadband coverage goal for 2030, there will still be a significant gap in broadband uptake ten years later in 2040, with the uptake of high-speed broadband only set to increase by 10% between 2022 and 2040.

The company has urged if the UK government does not take further action to protect traditional free-to-air broadcasters, it is expected viewers who are least likely to take up a high speed broadband subscription to access TV programming including live sports, news, and entertainment will be neglected. UK pubcaster Channel 4 recently announced its plan to become a digital-first streamer by 2030, the move will involve the closure of some linear channels.

Those without high-speed broadband are mostly likely to be of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled individuals, low-income households, and rural communities, according to EY. The company cited the House of Lords Report on Digital Exclusion (2023) which said 31% of people aged 65+ do not currently use the internet at home. Ofcom also reported that 2.4 million UK households find it difficult to afford their broadband service.

EY’s research revealed the highest proportion of premises without high-speed broadband in 2040 are predicted to be Northern Ireland (24%), North East England (21%), Yorkshire & the Humber (20%), North West England (19%), Scotland (19%) and Wales (19%).

David Coulson, partner of economic advisory at EY said: “The EY study indicates that, despite widespread broadband coverage, universal access for all viewers should not be taken for granted. It is crucial those least likely to have high speed broadband in 2040 continue to have access to television, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled individuals, low-income households, and rural communities.”

Kerry, Booth, chief executive of the Rural Services Network said: “In a world moving to ‘digital by default’ we need to ensure that we are not leaving anyone behind. As it stands, there is a risk that our rural residents with poor access to gigabit broadband connection, and poor mobile telephone connectivity, will be excluded from being able to watch television in their own homes. We must ensure that Government policy suits the needs of rural areas and doesn’t leave rural residents at a disadvantage.”