Disney and WBD launch Disney+, Hulu & Max streaming bundle

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have formed the first cross-company partnership between major streaming services to offer a bundle including Disney+, Hulu and Max.

The move marks a major step in reducing churn for the respective services and increasing competition against market leader Netflix.

Set for launch this summer in the US, the bundle will include brands such as ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight and Warner Bros. Key titles available in the bundle will include Disney+’s Shogun, Hulu’s The Bear and Max’s House Of The Dragon.

Pricing and an exact launch date are yet to be announced, but the bundle will be offered as both an ad-supported and ad-free plan and available for purchase on any of the three streaming platform’s websites.

Disney and WBD are two of the companies, alongside Fox Corp, which have previously teamed to launch a sports streaming bundle, which is expected to debut this fall.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” said Joe Earley, president of direct to consumer, Disney Entertainment.

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” added JB Perrette, WBD’s CEO and president of global streaming and games.