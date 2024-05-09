TV4 retain Extreme E rights in Sweden and Finland

Off-road racing series Extreme E calendar has renewed its broadcast deal with Nordic broadcaster TV4 Play in Swede and Finland.

The motorsport championship will be shown on both linear and digital platforms TV4 Play in Sweden and MTV Katsomo in Finland.

Programming will also include highlights, previews and review shows, along with Extreme E’s magazine show Electric Odyssey.

Ali Russell, managing director at Extreme E, said: “Both Sweden and Finland are crucial markets for Extreme E and I am delighted to extend our agreement with TV4. Hosting our pioneering racing championship across TV4 Play and MTV Katsomo ensures our broadcast menu remains strong as our fourth season gathers pace. E-mobility is a key pillar of our championship, and both countries recognise its importance which is vital.

“In our four seasons both countries have provided strong talents for our championship, with Sweden’s Johan and Mikaela the current Extreme E champions, and we look forward to seeing the series’ on and off track exploits shown to Swedish and Finnish audiences once again through our partnership with TV4,” he added.

Johan Cederqvist, Chief Sports Officer TV4, said: “Extreme E has a lot of exciting drivers in this year’s starting field, especially the Swedish ones. This is a great complement to our other motorsport rights.”