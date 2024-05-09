Moonbug names Latin America distribution chief

Candle Media-owned Moonbug Entertainment has named Manuel Reveiz as the company’s new head of distribution and partnerships, Latin America.

Reveiz will be responsible for building Moonbug’s presence and long-term growth in Latin American countries, driving the presence of Moonbug shows like CoComelon, Blippi and Little Angel in the region. He will report to Nicolas Eglau, Moonbug’s managing director of EMEA, APAC and global distribution.

Reveiz will be tasked with extending Moonbug’s footprint in content syndication and channels by forging new partnerships and amplifying existing partnerships. He will be based in Miami, Florida, establishing Miami as Moonbug’s Latin America headquarters.

Reveiz joins Moonbug after nearly 15 years at Paramount, where he most recently served as vice president of sales. He launched the Paramount+ streaming service, as well as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and other linear channels in Latin America.

Reveiz is also credited with having built and expanded distribution partnerships with both digital native video services (Amazon, Apple, Mercado Libre) and existing telecommunications and MVPDs like Movistar, Millicom, Liberty, and Directv.

Originally from Colombia, Reveiz’s early career included roles at Movistar Colombia.

“CoComelon, Blippi, and Little Angel are some of the most beloved preschool shows in Latin America, earning millions of fans in the region. I’m eager to expand its distribution to every potential partner,” said Reveiz.

“Latin America is a key priority for Moonbug, and Manuel has the track record we need to chart our growth in the region. His wide network and industry expertise will help us build new partnerships and expand existing ones across all markets. We’re thrilled to establish Miami as our headquarters for the region, moving us closer to the local industry,” said Eglau.