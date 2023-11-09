Moonbug and Spin Master sign strategic deal across content and media management

CoComelon owner Moonbug Entertainment has struck a partnership with children’s entertainment company, Spin Master which encompasses the licensing, content production and targeted media placement for both companies’ brands to boost audience growth.

The agreement will focus on elevating the IP of both companies, with Spin Master to deliver its expertise in preschool product development and distribution as the toy licensee for two of Moonbug’s IPs, Blippi and Little Angel.

Spin Master will also leverage Moonbug’s capabilities in media and content production for its key properties to drive channel growth by securing paid media on Moonbug’s and selected channels across YouTube and CTV for select brands.

Additionally, Moonbug will create YouTube short-form, animated content for key Spin Master properties. Content from partnership expected to launch throughout 2024 and publish weekly on YouTube, including Spin Master Entertainment’s new preschool series, Vida the Vet.

Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master’s executive vice president & head of global toy brands. “We’ll leverage our deep experience in preschool play and incredible legacy of delivering onscreen moments and characters to playrooms in real life for the highly engaged fanbases of these two properties.”

“The way families enjoy entertainment today is ever evolving,” said Dan’l Hewitt, Head of global partnerships at Moonbug Entertainment. “Brands and shows are used as a tool to bond, learn, entertain, play and so much more. With this new collaboration, we are redefining what a licensing relationship can look like to the benefits of both parties and their respective audiences. Together, we deliver families’ favorite shows and amplify their experience whilst leveraging our mutual strengths and expertise.”

“As children’s content consumption habits continue to evolve, we are staying on the leading edge by partnering with Moonbug to meet kids where they are,” added Jeremy Tucker, Spin Master’s EVP and global chief marketing officer. “Together we will further deepen engagement with our globally recognized brands, with an emphasis on the power of storytelling, to inspire imaginations and new play experiences for kids everywhere.”