ELF Game Pass launches on LaLiga+

LaLiga+, the streaming service of the Spanish top-ranking football league, has added The European League of Football (ELF) to its sports offering.

Per the agreement, the ELF will offer its exclusive Game Pass on the LaLiga+ platform, making ELF games easily accessible to subscribers. The Game Pass provides customers with an integrated digital offering available across web, mobile and supported Smart TVs.

Founded in 2020, the ELF is a professional American football league based in Europe, featuring 17 teams from nine nations: Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Switzerland, with plans to expand to 24 teams by 2025. This year’s competition features two teams from Spain with the Barcelona Dragons and Madrid Bravos.

The league said the deal underscores its commitment to expanding its reach and engaging with a broader audience of sports fans in Spain.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LALIGA+ to bring the excitement of ELF to millions of active sports enthusiasts in Spain,” said Zeljko Karajica, CEO of the European League of Football. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to engage with fans on a global scale and further establish ELF as the premier American football league on this side of the planet.”