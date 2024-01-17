DAZN Spain adds LaLiga 2 to football offering

DAZN Spain is expanding its live sports streaming offering, with the addition of LaLiga’s second division league, LaLiga 2 also known as Segunda División, in the region.

All LaLiga 2 matches will broadcast live on DAZN in Spain. The sports streaming hub kicked off coverage with matchday 22 which took place on January 12 and 15.

DAZN will air LaLiga 2 games corresponding to the playoffs for promotion to first division — LaLiga, summaries of each match, as well as interviews and reports from the football competition.

The silver category of Spanish football will also be available for on-demand on the streaming platform.

The Spanish football tournament which kicked off at the end of last summer will run until the final game in June. LaLiga 2 will be included as a single offering for €9.99 per month or can be added to any of the plans offered by DAZN.

DAZN Spain currently livestreams five matches per day of 35 days of LaLiga’s first division. It football rights portfolio also includes Premier League, League F, UEFA Women’s Champions League or the most notable matches of the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Coppa Italia and the women’s domestic championships of England, Italy, France or Germany.