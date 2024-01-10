DAZN enters distribution agreement with Sky Switzerland

DAZN and Sky Switzerland have signed a new distribution agreement which will see the sport streaming service launch on the Sky platform in the region.

Sky Switzerland customers will have access to DAZN’s content via the Sky platform or directly via the DAZN app, with a discounted offer of CHF 19.90 per month. The new offering sees Sky customers save CHF 5 compared to the regular DAZN offer, according to the company.

DAZN will deliver live coverage of the German professional football league Bundesliga in Switzerland during Friday and Sunday games, with Sky to broadcast the Saturday matches.

While, all NFL prime-time games will be live streamed on DAZN every week in Switzerland with German commentary. The premium sports streamer range’s of NFL content also includes German-language NFL conference Endzn, the US conference RedZone and an exclusive Sunday game in the early and late kick-off times with German commentary.

Sky Switzerland viewers via DAZN will also have access to the EFL Cup, the Women’s Bundesliga, UEFA Women’s Champions League, darts competition PDC, golf’s DP World Tour, Liga F, Serie A Femminile and National Women Soccer League.

The Sky Switzerland partnership follows after deals in Germany and Austria where the DAZN app can also be accessed directly via the Sky platform. The DAZN app also recently launched in the UK and Ireland across Sky platforms including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

In a statement DAZN said the Sky Switzerland distribution deal “makes it even easier for sports fans to follow all their favorite sports on a single platform .”