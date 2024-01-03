TIM and DAZN reportedly renew Serie A broadcasting agreement

Telecom Italia (TIM) has reportedly signed a renewed agreement with sports streaming giant DAZN to continue to show the next five seasons of the Italian professional football league Lega Serie A in the region.

According to Reuters, sources revealed the Italian telco is expected pay a sum from €43 million up to €46 million per year to air Serie A games on the company’s streaming platform TimVision via DAZN.

In Italy DAZN includes Serie A TIM as part of an exclusive partnership which launched in 2021 with TIM, UEFA Europa League and selected UEFA Conference League football.

The companies were both fined in July 2023 for over €8million for the broadcasting rights of the Serie A following an investigation which found the partnership could have harmful effects on the competitive market in the TLC sector, the connectivity services markets and pay-TV services. DAZN faced a hefty penalty of €7,240,250.84 from the Italian Competition Authority, with TIM expected to pay a smaller sum of €760,776.82.

DAZN recently renewed its streaming deal with the football league in Italy which sees the streaming service air Serie A matches in the territory until 2029. In October 2023, the sports hub also picked up the rights to the Italian women’s football league Serie A Femminile in Spain, Italy, US, UK, Germany, Canada, Portugal, Belgium, Japan and Austria.