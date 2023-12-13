Telecom Italia to bundle Amazon Prime in TV packages

Telecom Italia (TIM) has expanded its content distribution deal with Amazon, meaning the TimVision service is set to become the first streaming platform in Italy with Amazon Prime entertainment and football included in its bundles alongside Disney+, Netflix, DAZN and Infinity+, according to the operator.

Under the deal, customers who take TimVision Entertainment or TimVision Gold packages will have Amazon Prime included in their bundle and access to all Prime Video content.

TIM’s Gold package will offer the entire UEFA Champions League with matches broadcast by Prime Video, Infinity+ and free-to-air by Mediaset, as well as the entire TIM Serie A with DAZN and the full Disney+ and Netflix offer with TV series, movies, documentaries, and children’s programmes.

All Amazon Prime benefits will also be included, such as unlimited one-day shipping on millions of products, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Prime ‘Try Before You Buy’, Amazon Photos, and same-day delivery service, as well as exclusive offers.

TIM is also giving its subscribers the option to choose between the different Disney+ and Netflix subscription plans, including those that broadcast advertising, providing even more affordable and convenient access to the services.

TimVision will make it possible to combine the Disney+ or Netflix plan best suited to customers’ needs in a single offer by allowing customers to choose from all the available options.

TIM said that agreement confirms and boosts the positioning of TimVision as the most complete streaming platform for Italian television. The content is available on the TimVision Box, which comes included with every offering