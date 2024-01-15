News

Sunrise confirms redundancies

Stuart Thomson

Source: Sunrise

Liberty Global-backed Swiss operator Sunrise has confirmed it is making 166 staff redundant as it attempts to cut costs and implement what it describes as a leaner company structure.

The redundances follow a consultation process that resulted in an initial plan to make 180 staff redundant was scaled back to the 166 announced today.

The majority of redundancies will be announced in the second half of January. A variety of leadership positions and roles that do not involve direct customer contact are affected.

Sunrise said that staff with direct customer contact, working in customer services or its retail outlets, would not be affected.

The consultation process was initiated when the planned redundancies were first announced in November 2023. The Sunrise Executive Committee, together with employee representatives and the Syndicom trade union, then scrutinized proposals to mitigate.

Overall. The operator plans to reduce its headcount by 200, with the balance occurring through natural attrition, staff transfers and early retirement.

Sunrise currently has 2,703 full-time employees, meaning that the redundancies will affect 6% of its overall workforce.

Tags: Liberty Global, Sunrise, Switzerland

