Hong Kong’s Now TV launches video streaming app

Hong Kong pay TV service Now TV has launched a new video streaming app enabling users to access the service without a set-top box.

From today, 1O1O, csl and Club Sim monthly subscribers can register for selected channel packs provided by the new Now TV – Now Player app to view a range of programmes, including movies, dramas, sports, and documentaries, without the need for a set-top box.

The app supports simultaneous viewing on two devices, which, coupled with the smart TV-version Now TV app, smartphones, and tablets, will enable viewing options for different members of a household, according to Now TV.

Now TV is the official broadcaster for a forthcoming Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF exhibition football match, which will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium on February, 4.

The pay TV operator will provide free live coverage of the event on Now Sport Prime (Ch. 630). A new GOAT Cam function will be available for designated live matches through the Now TV – Now Player app.

Bruce Lam, CEO, consumer, HKT, said: “Since its launch in 2003, Now TV has been committed to curating an array of top-notch programmes for viewers. The newly introduced service option provides users with a more flexible and convenient viewing experience, offering an alternative for users who find a set-top box unsuitable for their home environment. Meanwhile, we will continue to seek out more quality content from around the world to cater for different viewers while consolidating Now TV’s status as Hong Kong’s leading content aggregator.”

Derek Choi, managing director, consumer marketing and pay TV, HKT, said, “We are delighted to be the [exhibition match] event’s local host broadcaster, bringing this high-quality exhibition match in Hong Kong to Now TV users through live broadcast. On top of this, users can enjoy our broadcast of the public training session of the Inter Miami CF team on 3 February. We will also exclusively feature the impressive skills of football star Messi as well as other players through the GOAT Cam during the entire match, with the aim of presenting this exhilarating match from different angles.”