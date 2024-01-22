Sky UK and Ireland chief Van Rooyen to step down

Sky’s UK chief Stephen van Rooyen is stepping down from his position after almost two decades with the pay TV operator, with group CEO Dana Strong taking on his remit.

He was most recently overseeing Sky in the UK & Ireland and was chief commercial officer for the group, having previously had a CEO remit that covered Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.

Sky CEO Dana Strong will take on Van Rooyen’s remit at the Comcast-owned company from the end of February, when he departs.

Strong said: “[Stephen] has played an instrumental role in developing and building our brand, developing and launching our products, taking our UK business into new markets, leading our people and ensuring our customers are at the heart of everything we do.”

“He has delivered significant growth for our company and leaves an impressive legacy of achievements. Together with all of my colleagues, we wish him well for the future.”

Van Rooyen, whose next move is not known, added:: “I have taken the decision that now is the right time for me to leave Sky. The business today has everything it needs to compete to win. We have strong leadership, led by Dana, a world-class team and a fantastic plan.”