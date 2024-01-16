Sky Mexico deploys ThinkAnalytics’ Think360

Pay TV outfit Sky Mexico has deployed ThinkAnalytics’ personalisation and viewer engagement platform, Think360.

The AI tech company’s Think360 platform is expected to maxmise Sky México’s personalised subscriber user experience with an enhanced search and discovery tool to increase customer engagement value for the broadcaster’s sports and entertainment offering.

ThinkAnalytics’ AI-driven content discovery enables Sky México to track engagement KPIs and content intelligence metrics, as well as generate automated metadata enrichment for multiple languages. The Sky México editorial team can select use cases to change the user experience across all devices, and Sky México will have the ability to see key metrics on content viewing and the user experience, with A/B testing.

Think360 suite of products will be implemented by Sky México for its AndroidTV, web, apps, iOS and Android services. It includes ThinkInsight, which provides real-time analytics platform, ThinkUX, which allows Sky México to create, A/B test, manage and modify user experience use cases and campaigns quickly and ThinkEditorial, which offers full control over editorial carousels and campaigns.

Marc Aldrich, Worldwide CEO, ThinkAnalytics said: “The solution was deployed in under 90 days and supports ‘cold start’ viewers through to advanced personalized content discovery and editorially curated campaigns, where Sky México can now keep viewers better engaged to provide the optimal user experience, and in turn, reduce churn and increase revenue.”

“ThinkAnalytics is the perfect industry partner to help us achieve our goal of driving viewer engagement by offering ease of navigation, search and personalization seamlessly across all their devices,” added Salvador Rosas, CTO, Sky México. “Whether it’s LaLiga and Bundesliga live soccer matches or top movies and TV series, our viewers will now experience a tailored viewing experience based on their taste profile.”