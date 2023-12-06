ThinkAnalytics names AWS alum Marc Aldrich as CEO

ThinkAnalytics has recruited Amazon Web Services (AWS) alum Marc Aldrich as worldwide CEO.

Aldrich most recently served at AWS as general manager for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) Industry Business Unit. Joining the company in 2019, he led AWS team of tech and business specialists he was also responsible for developing the M&E industry strategy as well as building key business relationships with customers and partners across the industry.

Aldrich joins ThinkAnalytics at the start of the new year, replacing Gabriel Berger. The company recently hired Matt Pagen to serve as vice president across its advertising unit.

Prior to AWS, he oversaw the Americas sales region for Cisco’s global service provider segment for 22 years. He managed the provider’s strategy and business relationships for cable, telco, and media customers as well as related channel partnerships and go-to-market segments.

Commenting on his appointment, Aldrich said: “ThinkAnalytics has an envious position in the M&E and Telco industry as an AI innovator that has cemented its leading role in content discovery and viewer insights. Taking advantage of ThinkAnalytics’ unique use of first party data, I relish the opportunity to build on this achievement across the board and in the fast-growing targeted TV advertising space.”