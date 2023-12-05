Endeavor Streaming teams with LiveLike for EuroLeague TV fan engagement

Video technology outfit Endeavor Streaming has partnered with audience engagement specialist LiveLike to bring new fan engagement features for basketball’s EuroLeague TV.

Launched on December 1, the partnership includes an interactive experience within The Players’ View content – a watchalong with Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv centre, Jake Cohen, and former EuroLeague player with Maccabi, Baskonia and Milan, Michael Roll – that is designed to enable viewers to feel closer to the action and engage with commentators through features such as quizzes, polls, cheer meters and more.

The launch represents the first instance of Endeavor Streaming’s partnership with LiveLike, which it says will enable it to deliver enhanced viewing experiences for sports fans and audiences for its direct-to-consumer customers, leveraging LiveLike’s engagement, gamification and community capabilities.

This includes LiveLike’s loyalty and rewards programme, which offerfs incentives such as promotions, virtual and physical goods, and exclusive experiences in exchange for achieving various goals within a streaming platform.

Endeavor Streaming has supported the delivery of EuroLeague’s global D2C service, EuroLeague TV, since 2015. Most recently, it managed the launch of EuroLeague TV’s app across Samsung TV, Apple TV and Android TV devices. Endeavor Streaming is also the OTT supplier for Fedcom’s new streaming service SKWEEK, which broadcasts EuroLeague and EuroCup content to audiences in France.

Alex Ferrer Kristjansson, Euroleague Basketball, Marketing and Communication Senior Director, said: “We are always looking for new possibilities to engage with our fanbase and enhance the EuroLeague experience through our platforms. This new collaboration with LiveLike builds on our core product, our games, and opens up a wide variety of interactive proposals to bring fan engagement within the EuroLeague TV community to a brand-new level.”

Peter Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer at Endeavor Streaming, said: “Interactivity, gamification and community capabilities are becoming increasingly important to engage audiences and fanbases, whether it’s sports or entertainment. The partnership with LiveLike has enabled us to offer an even more enhanced viewing experience that brings our clients closer to their audience. EuroLeague TV’s new interactive functionality is a great example of how we can tap into sports fans’ desire for community and shared experience that keep fans more deeply engaged over a longer period of time.”

Added Miheer Walavalkar, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveLike, said: “Endeavor Streaming is not only one of the most innovative companies in the industry, but one that has established an extraordinary track record through its work with the biggest sports and entertainment brands on the planet. We look forward to working closely with their team to build custom experiences for their partners that will incentivize and reward user behavior and interactivity, while helping them to achieve their key business goals.”