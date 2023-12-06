Gracenote unveils automotive data platform for in-car entertainment

Nielsen-owned metadata provider Gracenote has unveiled a new automotive data platform developed to grant car makers access to its entertainment datasets to power in-car media.

Gracenote Nexus Auto works with Android Automotive OS (AAOS) and other mainstream automotive operating systems to enable car brands to simplify integration with their infotainment offerings, reduce development time and deliver content-focused interfaces, according to Gracenote, which will preview new connected car user experiences built on Nexus Auto at CES 2024.

Nexus Auto delivers Gracenote’s metadata for radio stations, streaming music, podcasts, sports, TV shows and movies to new infotainment systems by way of connected APIs. This enables automakers to create branded in-car entertainment experiences with customizable features and functionalities that work in a broad range of models, says the company.

According to Gracenote, the system allows for personalized recommendations based on content preferences, user activity and other contextual signals.

Gracenote has been involved with automotive entertainment since 2001 when the company’s embedded music recognition technology and data first enabled in-car listening experiences. It says that more than 250 million cars powered by Gracenote have shipped globally to date.

“Automakers today see a massive opportunity to drive brand loyalty and build consumer relationships by up-leveling the in-car entertainment experiences they deliver. Providing the industry’s broadest datasets covering the world’s most popular audio, sports and video content, Gracenote is uniquely positioned to help its auto customers delight drivers and passengers who want easy access to entertainment everywhere. We’re excited to launch Nexus Auto which empowers automakers to own relationships with users and realize the full potential of their infotainment offerings,” said Trent Wheeler, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote.