Systems integrator and managed service provider G&L Systemhaus has teamed up with content security specialist EZDRM to ensure that G&L’s OTT solutions are secure and accessible on any consumer device, the pair have announced.

EZDRM said its approach to DRM aligns with G&L’s goals, and supports the mission of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

“We are pleased to celebrate this partnership with G&L which helps to emphasize how a combination of provenance tracking and DRM can bring additional value to customers. It is good to be acting together to assure increased integrity and trust in media streams alongside the growth of revenue streams,” said Olga Kornienko (pictured), COO and Co-Founder of EZDRM.

Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder and CEO at G&L, said, “We recognize the critical need to maintain the integrity and reliability of the content that our customers provide to their audiences. By joining forces with EZDRM, also members of the C2PA, we continue to work on our pledge towards content integrity and security.”

Cologne-based G&L Systemhaus recently launched a playout solution for Germany public broadcasters using components built with the Norsk Media SDK, which it demonstrated at ANGA COM earlier this month.

The company said the first deployments for this solution would be with two large German public broadcasters, including Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR).