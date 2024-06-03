SES partners with Uz-Sat in Uzbekistan

Satellite operator SES has struck a deal with Uzbekistan’s national broadband satellite service provider, Uz-Sat.

Per the agreement, SES will deliver connectivity services throughout Uzbekistan via SES’s GEO satellite, NSS-12, in aim to support mobile backhaul services across the country.

The company said Uz-Sat will leverage SES’ reliable satellite communications to bridge the digital divide, particularly in remote and rural regions underserved by existing terrestrial networks.

According to SES, the partnership is expected to drive digital inclusion, in which even the most isolated communities benefit from robust and consistent connectivity.

Uzbekistan is frequently impacted by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, to tackle this SES will also enhance Uzbekistan’s disaster resilience. SES’s satellite technology will enable Uz-Sat to rapidly restore critical communication networks, ensuring uninterrupted service during emergencies and safeguarding essential communication infrastructure, says the provider.