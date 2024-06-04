MainStreaming partners with Stream7 for live event broadcasting

Video delivery provider, MainStreaming, has partnered with broadcasting production company, Stream7, to scale their live event broadcasting, enabling viewers to watch in their chosen location.

MainStreaming’s Video Edge Network will offer scalability for Stream7’s events ranging from 100 to 100,000 viewers, says the company.

According to the tech company, its technology has helped Stream7 address the challenges of fluctuating viewer volumes and diverse event sizes. Focusing on European customers, data processing by MainStreaming is strategically located in Europe, to carry out optimised performance and reliability for Stream7.

The tech outfit’s will also provide Stream7 with its Viewer Analytics for valuable insights to enhance live broadcasting.

MainStreaming’s intelligent media delivery platform is designed to simultaneously distribute live streaming events to a vast audience, to ensure uninterrupted video quality for concurrent viewers.

“Today, Stream7 stands at the forefront of live event broadcasting in the UK, powered by our Video Edge Network, setting industry benchmarks. We have teamed up because we are committed to bringing you a consistent high-quality viewing experience,” said Antonio Corrado, CEO at MainStreaming. “We decided to reimagine how live events should be streamed by offering an innovative technology as a new method, meticulously developed from the ground up to support scalable live video stream delivery.”

“Since 2021, MainStreaming has been our trusted partner. Together, we overcame the challenges during the COVID pandemic’s peak, requiring flexibility on their server side, capacity availability, and reliability to promptly address our needs,”said Pete Amos, technical director at Stream7. “MainStreaming, on top of scaling our live events, they scaled up our streaming business. Their highly robust and scalable service gives us the confidence that no matter the location or scale of the event, their Video Edge Network will deliver.”