Accedo & Deutsche Telekom showcase XR sports streaming experience

Video solutions provider, Accedo, has teamed up telecom and pay TV operator, Deutsche Telekom, to showcase an XR sports streaming application of its live sports streaming service for live football.

The XR solution leverages Accedo Xtend, a solution for advanced XR applications in media, complemented with solutions from Ateme and HISPlayer.

It will integrate live streams and data feeds to showcase a next-gen interactive sports service for MagentaSport.

Interactive features will include live statistics, multi-camera feeds, player cards, and 3D sponsored experiences.

Incorporating Magenta’s live streams into an XR experience, the application will display the match in the space around the fans. Customers can also access supplementary information such as team and player statistics and watch replays from different angles. The tool also enables sponsors to interact with sports fans.

The company said utilising solutions from Ateme and HISPlayer it can deliver high quality video and experience with low latency and bandwidth, while enabling advanced features in new environments.

Daniel Aslam, senior partner & business development manager, Deutsche Telekom, said: “Accedo’s unrivalled experience and expertise within the XR, media and sports industries has enabled it to seamlessly build a high-quality XR live sports streaming experience. The application will allow us to deliver a truly immersive and engaging vision of a next-generation MagentaSport experience.”

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, added: “As the sports industry evolves, we’re seeing a noticeable increase in activity and interest in XR applications. The Accedo Xtend platform enables immersive applications to be launched in record time with a configurable set of features, allowing for experimentation as well as cost control. We’re thrilled about this collaboration with Deutsche Telekom, which we believe will showcase the immense potential of spatial interactive user engagement for live sports.”