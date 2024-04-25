OTTera partners with ThinkAnalytics

White label OTT provider OTTera is leveraging ThinkAnalytics’ AI technologies to drive operational efficiency and revenue growth across FAST channels and OTT apps for its customers

OTTera will integrate ThinkAnalytics’ ThinkFAST AI scheduler and ThinkAdvertising into its software. ThinkAnalytics said the AI scheduler utilises algorithms to optimise content placement. The integration will personalise the viewing experience for OTTera’s users based on their demographics, preferences, and previous viewing behaviour.

Deploying ThinkAdvertising, OTTera will leverage audience intelligence and content understanding to deliver hyper-targeted advertisements. By combining audience insights with personalised advertising strategies, OTTera said the integration will enhance the viewing experience while maximising revenue opportunities for content providers and advertisers alike.

“Aligning ThinkAnalytics’ deep capabilities with OTTera’s strategic offerings across OTT and FAST yields a rich toolkit for publishers to maximize yield from their libraries, quickly scale out targeted FAST channels and end user experiences within applications and beyond, all with an eye towards discovery, engagement, monetization and retention,” said Craig McEldowney, CTO at OTTera.

“I am delighted that ThinkAnalytics is forming this partnership with OTTera. The ThinkAnalytics product set integrated into OTTera’s applications will bring huge efficiencies and value to OTTera’s customers. Meeting at the NAB Show was the perfect opportunity to realize our synergies and agree terms to our collaboration,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO at ThinkAnalytics.