Amagi hires Richard Perkett as chief product officer

Cloud-based SaaS technology provider Amagi has named Richard Perkett as its chief product officer.

Perkett has over 25 years of experience in product management, product marketing, engineering, and user experience (UX).

At Amagi, Perkett will spearhead the company’s product strategy. The tech firm said his role will involve pinpointing customers’ unique challenges and understanding their specific needs, as Amagi develops targeted solution that address those demands.

The chief joins the tech outfit from cybersecurity company Rapid7, where he spent over 11 years. There he was key in building and scaling their offerings from a single product into a comprehensive native-SaaS cybersecurity platform with a dozen product and managed service offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Perkett, said, “I’m incredibly excited to join Amagi at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. The opportunity to lead a talented product organization and contribute to shaping Amagi 2.0 is truly inspiring. I am confident that by fostering a strong product culture, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers and achieve remarkable growth.”

Baskar Subramanian, co-founder & CEO of Amagi added:“As Amagi enters its next phase of growth — Amagi 2.0 — Richard’s strategic vision and deep product expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product offerings. His experience in building and scaling comprehensive SaaS platforms aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”