Cloud-based SaaS technology company, Amagi, in partnership with solutions integrator, AD Digital, has launched mototsport-focused FAST channel MAVTV by Sev7n Sports in Brazil.

Leveraging the cloud technology and services of Amagi and AD Digital, MAVTV Brasil has rolled out on Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV platforms in the region.

The channel will feature motorsports curated programming including both regional coverage and major US content with Portuguese subtitles for viewers in Brazil. According to the companies, MAVTV Brasil will showcase major motorsport franchises, such as Stock Car, the main category of South American motorsport, along with Formula 4 Brasil Championship, and TCR South America Touring Car Championship.

“We are always discussing the growth of the FAST Channels market globally, and with the arrival of MAVTV Brasil on Connected TVs, we can see how this new window can help a company reach a new audience,” said Daniela Souza, CGO of AD Digital. “We hope to continue co-creating the future of FAST within the market, alongside partners like Sev7n Sports and Amagi.”

KA Srinivasan, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi said, “Across the world, sports has been a big driver for growing viewership and advertising revenues. MAVTV Brasil’s FAST Channel launch is an important milestone in motorsports broadcasting in Brazil. In partnership with SEV7N Sports and AD Digital, Amagi is ensuring that we are implementing the best of FAST technologies enabling MAVTV to offer unparalleled access to thrilling races and automotive content to fans across Brazil and, eventually, the world.”

“Alongside MAVTV from the US, we are bringing together the best motorized content from the Americas,” said Sev7n Sports Entertainment CEO Erich Steffen in a statement released by the company. “We are excited to debut MAVTV Brasil with a schedule packed with live racing, from Formula Drift and Trans Am to the Stock Car Pro Series, TCR South America, F4 Brasil, and much more. With additional expansions planned on new platforms and cable TV providers both in Brazil and Portugal, we are quickly solidifying our position as the most comprehensive destination for motorsports fans in Brazil.”