Globant and Quickplay partner to launch Media Archive AI

Technology solutions provider, Globant, and cloud-based OTT technology outfit, Quickplay, have partnered to develop a new solution package, Media Archive AI, that harnesses advanced machine learning and generative AI technology to expedite deeper integration of historical footage within live and on-demand content.

The pair said Media Archive AI enables customers to implement AI-driven consolidation, migration, and management of physical assets, as well as deep and automated search capabilities that can create new business opportunities, including FAST channels and syndication to affiliates.

The solution combines the companies’ services while also leveraging Google Cloud to enable development of new use cases that expand OTT providers’ content offerings.

“Media and entertainment companies are facing an increased need to accelerate their time-to-market, create new revenue streams, become more efficient, and engage customers with new capabilities and offerings. Through our collaboration with award-winning industry expert Quickplay, we will create new solutions designed to solve these most pressing business challenges,” said Diego Tartara, global chief technology officer at Globant.

“Our unique collaboration will combine the strengths of Globant’s strategic consulting and technology experience with Quickplay’s cloud-native, modular platform to help media and entertainment companies further realize the value of content, deepen their relationships with customers, and provide original and innovative content,” said Juan Martin, co-founder and CTO at Quickplay.