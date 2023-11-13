Globant to enhance Major League Rugby’s OTT platform

Technology solutions provider, Globant, has secured a new strategic partnership with US-based Major League Rugby (MLR), with Globant to rebuild MLR’s streaming service, the Rugby Network.

Globant will serve as the league’s exclusive Official Digital Transformation and Tech Solutions Partner. The tech firm said the partnership will leverage data sourced by MLR and harnessed by Globant to drive innovation, advance the game of rugby, and grow sponsorship opportunities.

The new version of the Rugby Network will be used to broadcast games and relevant content. The upgrade will enable MLR to seamlessly and securely capture fan data, according to Globant.

“As a leading disruptor in the sports industry, Globant is a trusted partner of many global organizations focused on driving innovation and propelling business growth through technology,” said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. “We have helped these businesses tap into and unlock the power of their data to create better fan and team experiences and identify new revenue streams.”

Nic Benson, CEO of MLR, added: “Globant is one of the leading drivers of innovation in the global sports industry, empowering teams and leagues to use technology to better engage with fans and enhance the day-to-day operations of teams. We’re excited about how this new partnership can transform what we do as a league, further establishing Major League Rugby as a forward-thinking league that is advancing the sport in the US”

The MLR joins Globant’s portfolio of partnerships with top-tier sport organisations including FIFA, the LA Clippers, and La Liga in Spain.