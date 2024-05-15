AWS boss Adam Selipsky exits, with Garman named new CEO

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) chief executive officer Adam Selipsky will be stepping down after three years in the position, with veteran Matt Garman to replace him in the role.

Selipsky first joined AWS in 2005, and spent 11 years in a VP role leading AWS sales, marketing, and support, before leaving to become the CEO of data software company Tableau. He later rejoined the Amazon tech oufit amidst the pandemic as CEO in 2021.

During his tenure, he led the launch of Generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q. He also saw the company reach $100 billion annual revenue in the first quarter.

Garman will become CEO of AWS effective June 3. He first joined the company full-time in 2006 as product manager, after working as an intern a year prior.

He was product manager for EC2, and led the team that behind the launch of EBS. In 2016 Garman became the general manager of all AWS Compute services, which he did for four years. He is currently SVP of AWS Sales, marketing, and global services.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said “I’d like to thank Adam for everything he’s done to lead AWS over the past three years. He took over in the middle of the pandemic, which presented a wide array of leadership and business challenges. Under his direction, the team made the right long-term decision to help customers become more efficient in their spend, even if it meant less short-term revenue for AWS.”

He added, “Matt has an unusually strong set of skills and experiences for his new role. He’s very customer focused, a terrific product leader, inventive, a clever problem-solver, right a lot, has high standards and meaningful bias for action, and in the 18 years he’s been in AWS, he’s been one of the better learners I’ve encountered. Matt knows our customers and business as well as anybody in the world, and has senior leadership experience on both the product and demand generation sides.”