Brightcove integrates AWS generative AI assistant

Streaming solutions outfit Brightcove has integrated Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) generative AI assistant – Amazon Q Business.

According to AWS, Amazon Q generates code, tests, debugs, and has multistep planning and reasoning capabilities that can transform and implement new code generated from developer requests. The tool can answer questions, provide summaries, generate content, and securely complete tasks based on data and information in your enterprise systems.

Leveraging the AWS technology, the tech company has launched the AI-powered chatbot for the customer and product support teams – the Brightcove Expert Bot, embedded into the internal tools.

The Brightcove Expert bot enables customers to quickly and effectively find relevant information, solve technical cases, analyse support requests, summarize support tickets, and use those results to help recommend the best solutions to meet their customers’ needs, said the company.

“We view generative AI technology as a game-changer for internal operations and customer-facing workflows. As the technology improves our internal processes, we are developing ways to implement AI across our product portfolio to enhance the Brightcove experience,” said Scott Levine, chief product officer at Brightcove. “AWS has been a great partner in allowing us to test, fine-tune, and launch this technology. They built Amazon Q in an easy way to deploy and manage while prioritizing security to minimize risks.”

“Brightcove and AWS share a commitment to innovating on behalf of customers,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services at AWS. “With Amazon Q, Brightcove is harnessing the power of its data platform and generative AI on AWS to improve customer service and experiences while enabling its teams to work more productively and efficiently.”