Accedo and Brightcove power Al Sharqiya’s Iraqi SVOD service

Video technology outfit Accedo and streaming specialist Brightcove have been working in collaboration with Al Sharqiya Group to launch one of Iraq’s first SVOD platforms on the basis of the exsiting ad-funded 1001 OTT streaming service, alongside live linear channels.

Al Sharqiya is a provider of factual and entertainment content in Iraq and the MENA region, Sharqiya’s expansion through its support of 1001 marks a significant milestone in the region’s media landscape.

Initially launched in March last year as an AVOD service, 1001 caters to Arabic-speaking audiences worldwide, offering a range of video content in both Arabic and English. The introduction of the SVOD platform is a strategic move to complement the existing service, providing consumers with ad-free access to content. The service was developed in partnership with OSN+, Rotana, and Starzplay

In collaboration with Brightcove and Jump Data Driven Video, Accedo is delivering an end-to-end OTT application solution that will be powered by Brightcove’s global streaming technology solution and will rely on JUMP Insights and Personaliser for analytics, insights, and recommendations.

Mohsen Khairaldin Garcia, co-founder and CEO at 1001 said: “Expanding our services to include an SVOD platform signifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in Iraq and beyond. Through our collaboration with Accedo, we aspire to position 1001 as a leading destination for entertainment in the Middle East, providing our Iraqi and Arabic-speaking audience with access to our wide array of content for enjoyment and exploration.”

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo added: “The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of technology and entertainment in the Middle East, signalling a new era of digital media consumption. As consumers increasingly demand flexibility and convenience in accessing content, the introduction of one of Iraq’s first SVOD platforms sets a benchmark for innovation and customer-centricity in the region’s media industry.”Justin Barrett,

SVP of EMEA and APAC, Brightcove, said: “The partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering audiences with immersive, personalized streaming experiences that redefine entertainment. With a focus on viewer engagement and satisfaction, Brightcove – alongside our partners – is prepared to create an engaging OTT experience for Al Sharqiya with our advanced streaming platform to help them reach new audiences, deepen engagement, and maximize content monetization to provide high-quality entertainment in Iraq and beyond.”