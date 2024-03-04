Accedo acquires Easel TV

TV technology outfit Accedo has acquired Easel TV, the UK-based provider of streaming technology and digital media solutions founded by Joe Foster and Bill Scott.

Accedo said the acquisition will bring the Easel TV SaaS platform and the Accedo Accedo One SaaS platform under a single roof and further strengthen the company’s ability to deliver on customer requirements.

The Easel TV team will join Accedo’s existing London office.

Easel TV’s brand name will gradually be phased out and will continue to be operated under the Accedo brand.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Easel TV. The team has done a fantastic job in establishing themselves on the market and they share Accedo’s core philosophy of customer centricity. We believe that we will be stronger together as we continue to innovate in this market.”

Joe Foster, CEO, EaselTV (a previous director of technology and head of corporate strategy at Virgin Media) said: “We’ve known the Accedo team for a long time. It was the right time to join forces having proven out the technology on our latest generation of product and were looking at significant investments to scale our business internationally. Accedo, with its strong brand, global scale and world class technical expertise, is the ideal partner for us and we look forward to continuing to grow together with the Accedo team.”