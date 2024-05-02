Zattoo deploys the Bitmovin Player

German-language streamer Zattoo has partnered with video solutions provider Bitmovin to enhance customers’ viewing experience and drive user engagement.

Zattoo has deployed the Bitmovin Player in order to deliver high-quality video streams to a range of devices. The provider said since the deployment it has user impressions on its online platform rise from 10 million to 500 million.

According to the tech outfit, Bitmovin Player offers the most device coverage, with features that optimise the viewing experience, such as subtitles and captions, multi-audio tracks, and Digital Rights Management (DRM) to protect high-value content.

The Bitmovin Player includes low latency features, configurable ABR, and Stream Lab solution.

Zattoo said it chose the Bitmovin Player for its comprehensive API documentation that enables the operator to quickly and easily set up the player and integrate it into its existing video workflows.

“At Zattoo, we pride ourselves on delivering a top-notch experience for our audience from the programming to underlying video streaming infrastructure,” said Stefan Kaiser, engineering director video technology. “Bitmovin’s Player ensures we are equipped with a feature-rich player that ensures stream quality, and it also has the proven ability to scale in line with our requirements so we can continue offering our audience a viewing experience that exceeds their expectations.”

“At Bitmovin, we share Zattoo’s passion for pushing the boundaries of video streaming and setting new standards in viewing experiences,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder. The Bitmovin Player has demonstrated its ability as an innovative, feature-rich player that’s reliable and easy to integrate, providing Zattoo’s millions of viewers with an unrivaled streaming experience.