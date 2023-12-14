Zattoo launches raft of FAST channels

Technology company and streamer Zattoo has launched a raft of new thematic FAST channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new include Top True Crime, Top Filme, Craction TV, Naruto, Strongman Champions League and Terra Mater Wild. The French-language channels Enquêtes de Choc and Homicide are also launching in Switzerland.

Zattoo is the move further expanded its range of free, linear and ad-financed streaming channels.

The new FAST channels can now be found in the channel overview of the Zattoo app. The channels are all available in HD quality. Users can pause the content, start it from the beginning and watch it on catch-up for seven days.

“By including the additional channels in our linear program, we are significantly expanding our range of available topic-specific content. This year we have already added over 25 such FAST channels to our platform and plan to further expand our offering in 2024,” said Constanze Gilles, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business at Zattoo. “This allows us to offer our users a wide variety of topics, while at the same time opening up new, attractive advertising options for advertisers.”

Top True Crime offers crime dramas and investigative documentaries. Craction TV is aimed at lovers of action and crime series as well as true crime stories. Top Movies offers Hollywood blockbusters and first releases with a mix of popular films.

Naruto is a channel for anime fans, featuring the series Naruto, which tells the story of the main character Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with great ambitions to become the strongest leader in his village.

Strongman Champions League offers a series of strongman competitions from around the world. Terra Mater Wild features animal documentaries and nature films.

Enquêtes de Choc is a channel focusing on everyday life and secrets behind various professions, places and situations. Homicide, another French-language channel, focuses on the world of true crime.