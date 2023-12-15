Megogo becomes exclusive home of KSW MMA in 10 countries

Kyiv, Ukraine-based streamer Megogo has struck a deal to become the exclusive broadcaster of mixed-martial arts series KSW in 10 countries.

MMA promotion KSW and Megogo Media Service have formed a strategic partnership, whereby Megogo will become the exclusive broadcaster of events within the XTB KSW 89 tournament in 10 countries: Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

The contract will be valid until the end of 2024 and will include 12 events that will be held once a month.

The XTB KSW 89 tournament begins this Saturday, December 16. As part of the main event of the evening, KSW welterweight champion Adrian Bartosinski will defend his title against KSW featherweight and lightweight champion Salahdine Parnasse.

“We have been watching the growth of KSW events in Poland and Europe, and have been impressed by the quality, fan engagement, as well as fantastic production. We are very pleased to announce a partnership with the largest European MMA promotion and look forward to a fruitful cooperation,” noted Volodymyr Borovyk, CEO and founder of Megogo.

“I am thrilled to team with Megogo and have KSW events broadcasted live in these regions. I invite fans from all these countries to watch and support them through Megogo,” said Martin Lewandowski, KSW CEO.