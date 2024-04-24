Pluto TV launches South Park content hub internationally

Paramount Global’s Pluto TV is launching a dedicated content FAST hub for the the highly popular animated series South Park.

The newly created category will include a South Park Main Channel, available across all international markets where Pluto TV operates, as well as a series of South Park Themed Channels, featuring a selection of episodes from the animation dedicated to the theme of the month.

The themed channels will be available in across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Canada, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Latin America and Australia. These markets will also feature a series of channels, individually dedicated to specific characters from the series. The channels will launch with the South Park Armageddon! themed channel in April.

The South Park series is owned by Paramount, its part of programming from the comedy-skewed network, Comedy Central.

According to the FAST operator, South Park has ranked consistently among the top 10 series in each Pluto TV market, ranking #1 in Canada, France, and Italy. The streamer also said during the second half of 2023, the franchise experienced massive growth in terms of Total Viewing Hours (TVH) on the platform across Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, and Spain.

Kat Kowalski, senior vice president, international content strategy & acquisitions at Pluto TV aid: “At Pluto TV, we listen to our audience, and it’s our goal to provide them with content they love in a carefully curated viewing experience. This is exactly what we are doing with South Park. We know that this is one of Paramount’s fan-favorite franchises, and we are excited to offer viewers a new way to enjoy a series that, for the last 26 years, has entertained multiple generations with its funny and subversive world across the whole Paramount ecosystem.”