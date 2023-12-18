African Movie Channel teams up with Cineverse to launch FAST channel

International Pay TV operator and London based broadcaster African Movie Channel (AMC) has teamed up with streaming platform, Cineverse to launch its FAST Channel, Nolly Africa HD, with Cineverse.

Nolly Africa HD is now available on Cineverse in the US and Canada via its mobile app, on the streaming media platform Roku, and on various smart TVs including Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Vizio and Samsung.

Cineverse provides over 70,000 free ad-supported movies, shows, podcasts and live TV content.

Nolly Africa HD is AMC’s FAST 24-hour premium Nollywood channel, showing curated English language Nollywood movies, TV series, talk shows, reality productions and all things Nollywood.

Nolly Africa HD carries an array of exclusive movies from AMC’s original productions division (AMCOP), as well as Nollywood cinema blockbusters. Genres represented include crime thrillers, drama, romance, epic, action, and comedy shows.

‘Yinka Mayungbo, African Movie Channel’s founding director said: “Arriving on Cineverse represents another big milestone in our quest for ubiquity of our premium FAST Nollywood channel. African Movie Channel remains committed to revolutionising the entertainment landscape by delivering top tier Nollywood content beyond Africa. Nolly Africa HD is not only for Nollywood lovers, but also for ‘African culture fans’ with a love for Africa and things African.”